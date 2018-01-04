Iran protests will leave Trump disappointed: Hezbollah

The of Lebanon's powerful Tehran-backed movement has said he was confident protests in would be brought under control and leave US disappointed.



"There is nothing to worry about and what happened in is well contained," said in an interview to Al-Mayadeen, a TV channel close to his movement.



Iran's Revolutionary proclaimed the "end of the sedition" yesterday as tens of thousands of people rallied in a show of solidarity with the regime.Protests over economic problems broke out in Iran's second city last week and quickly spread across the country, turning against the regime as a whole.The rare protests drew vocal support from Trump, who on yesterday vowed to back demonstrators and called the Iranian "brutal and corrupt"."Trump's hopes have been disappointed," Nasrallah said, as will the hopes of "all those who bet that the protests would grow and lead to the fall of the regime and chaos in "He said he saw no risk of a change in Tehran's policy of support for movements such as his but when asked about Iran's financial contributions to Hezbollah, he replied "no comment".

