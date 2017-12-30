Iran should respect peaceful protests by its citizens: WH

The Iranian should respect the rights of its citizens to protest peacefully, the said today amidst reports of multiple protests erupting in various parts of the country.



Peaceful protests were reported from various parts of the country, in what appeared to be a sign of unrest against the economic policies of the Iranian



"The world is watching," said in a statement."There are many reports of peaceful protests by Iranian citizens fed up with the regime's corruption and its squandering of the nation's wealth to fund abroad," she said."The Iranian should respect their people's rights, including their right to express themselves," Sanders said.In a separate statement, the US "strongly condemned" reports of arrests of peaceful protestors.Hundreds took to the streets of and other cities on Thursday. An Iranian said that 52 protestors were arrested in"The strongly condemns the arrest of peaceful protesters. We urge all nations to publicly support the Iranian people and their demands for basic rights and an end to corruption," said State Department Heather Nauert.On June 14 this year, of State testified to that he supports "those elements inside of that would lead to a peaceful transition of Those elements are there, certainly as we know."The today repeats his deep support for the Iranian people, his said."We are following reports of multiple peaceful protests by Iranian citizens in cities across the country. Iran's leaders have turned a wealthy country with a rich history and culture into an economically depleted rogue state whose chief exports are violence, bloodshed, and chaos," Nauert said."As Trump has said, the longest-suffering victims of Iran's leaders are Iran's own people," she added.Republican Congressman urged US to back Iranian protestors."I call on Trump to make clear, this new year, that a new is his fondest wish for the Iranian people. He must offer all manner of support, moral and material, to those Iranians who aspire to a life free of religious and political tyranny," he said."Eight years ago, in what we called the Green Movement, or the Persian Awakening, thousands of Iranian protesters took to the streets to call for an end to radical Islamic tyranny," Rohrabacher said.They were brutally suppressed, the streets running with their blood, he added.Rohrabacher noted that the imprisoning and killing of prostestors in was the "first foreign crisis" faced by the then He rued that the Obama administration "watched passively" the deaths.

