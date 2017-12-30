Iran warns against 'illegal gatherings' after protests

The Iranian warned people against further protests today after two days of demonstrations sparked by anger over an array of economic problems.



"We urge all those who receive these calls to protest not to participate in these illegal gatherings as they will create problems for themselves and other citizens," said Interior Minister



State channel IRINN said it had been banned from covering the protests that spread from second city on Thursday to hit several towns and cities.The protests initially targeted economic problems, but quickly turned against the Islamic regime as a whole.US warned "the world is watching" after dozens of demonstrators were arrested.Iran's dismissed Trump's comments as "irrelevant" and "opportunistic".inside focused almost exclusively on pro-regime rallies held on Saturday to mark the defeat of the last major protest movement in 2009, which hardliners call "the sedition".The timing was coincidental, since the rallies are held every year on this day, but offered a handy show of strength to the regime as huge crowds of black-clad supporters gathered across the country."The enemy wants once again to create a new plot and use and economic issues to foment a new sedition," Ayatollah told a crowd in Tehran, according to the conservative Fars agency.Video footage on showed hundreds marching through the holy city of on Friday evening, with people chanting "Death to the dictator" and "Free political prisoners".There were even chants in favour of the monarchy toppled by the Islamic revolution of 1979, while others criticised the regime for supporting the Palestinians and other regional movements rather than focusing on problems at home.Footage showed thousands gathered in the cities of Rasht, Hamedan, Kermanshah, Qazvin and elsewhere, with police responding with water cannons.Officials were quick to blame outside forces for the unrest."Although people have a right to protest, protesters must know how they are being directed," Massoumeh Ebtekar, vice in charge of women's affairs, wrote onShe posted images from accounts based in the and Saudi Arabia, voicing support for the protests.Nonetheless, officials warned against dismissing the public anger seen in recent days.

