JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Human traffickers post torture videos to extort money, Facebook slammed

Pakistan FM to visit China, Russia for consultation over new US policy
Business Standard

Iraq forces recapture Tal Afar centre, citadel from IS stronghold

Units of the Counter-Terrorism Service liberated the Citadel and Basatin districts

AFP/PTI  |  Baghdad 

File Photo: ISIS attackers (Photo: PTI/AP)
Representative Photo: ISIS attackers (Photo: PTI/AP)

Iraqi forces battling to drive the Islamic State group from Tal Afar said on Saturday they had recaptured the northern city's centre and its Ottoman-era citadel.

"Units of the Counter-Terrorism Service liberated the Citadel and Basatin districts and raised the Iraqi flag on top of the citadel," the offensive's commander General Abdulamir Yarallah said in a statement.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements