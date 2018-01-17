IRCTC apologises for posting wrong picture of Jagannath temple

The Indian Railway Catering and (IRCTC) today tendered an apology for posting a picture of an 'ISKCON temple' as ' Temple' at Chhatrapati Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in "The article appeared in Odisha newspapers where IRCTC posters of Bharat Darshan has shown instead of Temple. The posters were displayed at where this has happened inadvertently. All the posters have now been removed.

Our sincere apology," IRCTC East Zone said in its twitter handle. The issue was raised by priests of Sri Temple after Shambhu Nath Khuntia, a servitor of temple during his recent visit to Mumbai, found an photo in place of the 12th century shrine in Protesting the IRCTC's action, Khuntia immediately posted the image on which sparked a statewide resentment. Subsequently, Sri Temple Administration (SJTA) also wrote to the and protested the IRCTC's act of displaying a wrong picture in the name of Temple. "We have written a strong letter to the Indian Railways for posting wrong picture in the name of Temple," said SJTA official Meanwhile, Puri-based Sena Convenor Priyadarshan Pattnaik appealed to the IRCTC to remove such posters. He also described such activities as a disrespect to the Lord and its millions of devotees across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)