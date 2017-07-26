IRCTC to manage catering in all trains by year end

in all with will be handed over to by the year-end in order to improve onboard food quality, according to Railways.



Besides passengers in seven and six will have an option for e-catering facility.



will be given responsibility of managing in all with be December end, Railway Board Member (Traffic) Mohd Jamshed said here on Wednesday.Till now, the were managing in majority as per the catering policy 2010.There are about 350 including Rajdhani, and which are equipped withWith a view to improve at rail premises, Railways will also conduct third party audit at pantry cars, base kitchens and food stalls to ensure best practice."We have hired two reputed companies to do the third party audits at food stalls and pantry cars," Jamshed said.Railways has also undertaken a three-week drive to inspect food quality and hygienic condition at base kitchens.The Railways formulated catering policy in 2005 and according to the policy, IRCTC, the tourism and catering wing of the Railways, was given catering responsibility for allIn 2010, the then Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the policy in which catering responsibility was taken away from the and were asked to look food services.However, since complaints against food quality were increasing constantly, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu decided to go for a new catering policy aiming to improve food services at rail premises.The new catering policy was announced in February under which was given catering responsibility with stringent guidelines.The new policy envisages separation of cooking and distribution of food.Jamshed said now options have been given to passengers in a few Shatabdi, and to opt out of the while booking tickets.are mandatory in premier services like and and the catering cost is included in the ticket.Seeking to explore the possibility of making mandatory optional on trains, Railways had earlier announced in June last year to undertake the scheme on Nizamuddin-Mumbai August Kranti Express and Pune- Secunderabad Express.Passengers have to specifically opt out from the mandatory food option and catering charges will be excluded from the ticket fare.Catering charges ranging from Rs 175 to Rs 340 will be deducted from the total fare if the passenger opts out from the mandatory food options.

