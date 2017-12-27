Irdai norms allow insurers to begin offshore biz from GIFTIFSC

Sectoral regulator Irdai has issued regulations for firms to carry out offshore business from Gujarat-based GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).



"Under the regulations, for the first time in the country, foreign insurers are permitted to open IFSC Office (IIO) at GIFT IFSC," it said.Companies would also be allowed to undertake domestic and reinsurance business in line with the provisions of Irdai regulation, it said further.Those firms opening office at are permitted a 10-year holiday, complete holiday in first five years and a reduction of 50 per cent for the remaining five years.For export of services, companies operating from IFSC are exempted from GST.GIFT IFSC, being a foreign territory mainly conducts offshore business, so the restriction on shareholding does not apply in IFSC and thereby a foreign direct insurer has option to set up operations directly without any local partner.The Irdai regulations would help Indian insurers to set up their offshore office in GIFT SEZ IFSC to undertake dollar business which otherwise was restricted in India, said.This would become a big enabler for Indian direct and re- players as it provides them a foreign branch in close proximity which would be operationally cost effective."With the business guidelines in place, we are now hopeful that foreign and domestic companies would participate in making a hub for International business," said Ajay Pandey, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City.already hosts three major players, GIC Re, New and ECGC, besides five broking entities, he said.

