IRCTC, IRCON, IRFC to be listed on bourses: Jaitley during Budget address

Government will continue to use the ETF route for disinvestment of PSUs

Government will continue to use the ETF route for disinvestment of PSUs

Government will move ahead with the listing of Railway — IRCTC, IRCON and IRFC — and come out with a procedure for a time-bound listing of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).



In his speech on Wednesday, Minister said the government will look at consolidation option for public sector units (PSUs) and a new Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) in 2017-18.



"We will come out with procedure for a time-bound listing of CPSEs. IRTC, IRFC, IRCON to be listed. For CPSEs we will seek opportunities through consolidation," Jaitley said.



Listing of will ensure economies of scale, investment and decision of and create value for stock, he said.



Jaitley said the government will continue to use the route for of PSUs.



New comprising stocks of 10 will be launched in 2017-18, Jaitley said.

Press Trust of India