ISA: PM holds bilateral meetings with Lankan Prez, 14 other leaders

today held bilateral talks with the Presidents of Sri Lanka, and on key issues, including developmental cooperation, besides holding parleys with leaders from 12 other countries on the sidelines of the solar alliance meet. Apart from meeting Sri Lankan and Bangladeshi Abdul Hamid, Modi held talks with leaders from the UAE, Seychelles, Comoros, Guyana, Fiji, Djibouti, Somalia, Mali, Rwanda, Australia, Burkina Faso, and Neighbourhood first! PM @narendramodi met Sri Lankan President, Maithripala Sirisena, on his 5th visit to as President, on the sidelines of the #ISA. Leaders exchanged views on developmental cooperation, among other areas of bilateral cooperation," tweeted. In his meeting with Hamid, Modi discussed connectivity, developmental cooperation, among other issues, he said. Most of Modi's bilateral meetings were with leaders of African countries. There was certainly a feeling among all the African heads (leaders) he (Modi) had met that our engagement with has increased exponentially in the last three years, T S Tirumurti, (Economic Relations) in the MEA, told reporters. Asked about what issues were discussed with the African leaders, Kumar said the thrust was on capacity building. We offered our help and assistance to them. The focus (during the talks on) was on climate change, renewable energy, and development cooperation.

We have significant development cooperation with most of the African countries. There was discussion on how to take that forward, Kumar said. Modi's first bilateral meeting of the day was with the of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, Sheikh Nahyan. On the sidelines of the founding conference of the (ISA), the two leaders discussed trade and investment, energy, food security, among other issues of bilateral interest, Kumar said. In his bilateral meetings with Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, and Azali Assoumani, Modi discussed cooperation in the areas of capacity building, climate change and developmental cooperation. Modi also met Guyanese and discussed ways to step up cooperation with the nation. Historical linkages with a friend from the Caribbean! PM @narendramodi met of Guyana, on the sidelines of the #ISA. Climate change, renewable energy, trade and investment, capacity building and developmental cooperation were discussed, Kumar tweeted. On the sidelines of the conference, he also held talks with Ismail Omar Guelleh, Rwandan and Somalia's Deputy Modi later met Countering terrorism was the focus of discussion during the meeting between the two leaders, Kumar said. In the evening, Modi met They discussed counter-terrorism, renewable energy, and developmental cooperation. Modi also met of "On sidelines of the #ISA, PM @narendramodi and of Australia, Sir had a meeting. Deepening democratic values and Countering terrorism were the focal points of discussion," Kumar tweeted along with a picture of the two leaders. After that meeting, Modi met The two leaders shared their views on cooperation in energy, trade, investment and developmental support, Kumar said. Late evening, Modi also met and discussed trade, developmental cooperation and education, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)