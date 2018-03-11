Islamic seminary student hurls shoe at Sharif in Pak

An Islamic seminary student today hurled shoes at Pakistan's during a function at a seminary here, a day after a religious extremist blackened the face of with ink. Sharif was about to address a gathering at a seminary in when the student lobbed shoes at him which hit his shoulder. Video footage of the incident showed Sharif, 68, visibly shaken by the incident. The student along with his accomplice also jumped on stage where Sharif was standing and chanted slogans praising Mumtaz Qadri, the murderer of former They were immediately caught and thrashed by the audience.

Later, they were handed over to police. Police identified the shoe thrower as Abdul Ghafoor, a former student of the seminary, and his accomplice as Sajid. The went ahead with his address and made a brief speech in which he did not mention about the man who threw a shoe at him. Religious parties especially Tehreek-e-Labbaik had held Sharif and his party (PML-N) responsible for making an attempt to change a clause related to finality of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in the Constitution. The incident came a day after a man, Faiz Rasool, hurled ink at Asif, a member of the ruling party and a close Sharif aide, while he was speaking at a party rally in eastern Rasool, who threw ink at the foreign minister, told the police that he vent out his anger because the PML-N had tried to change the finality of the Prophet in the Constitution. "This hurt the sentiments of millions of Pakistanis including myself," he said. Pakistan's Law had to resign last November when hundreds of Tehreek-e-Labbaik supporters camped at Islamabad's Faizabad traffic interchange forcing the to take action against those in the federal cabinet responsible for attempting to change this clause from the Constitution. The incident drew strong condemnation form all prominent politicians of the country. and Railway said those afraid of popularity of PML-N are behind such incidents.

