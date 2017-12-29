Islamic State kills 41 in attack on Afghan cultural center

An Islamic State suicide bomber struck a Shiite cultural center in today, killing at least 41 people and underscoring the extremist group's growing reach in even as its self-styled caliphate in and has been dismantled.



The attack may have targeted the pro- Voice agency housed in the two-story building. The Sunni extremists of IS view Shiite Muslims as apostates and have repeatedly attacked Afghanistan's Shiite minority and targets linked to neighboring



The attack wounded more than 80 people, many of whom suffered severe burns.Local Shiite leader said the bomber slipped into an academic seminar at the center and blew himself up among the participants. More bombs went off just outside the center as people fled.The IS-linked agency said four bombs were used in the assault, one strapped to the suicide attacker. It said the center was funded by and used to propagate Shiite beliefs.Ali Reza Ahmadi, a with Voice, said he leaped from the window of his second-floor office after the first bomb went off and saw flames pouring from the basement."I jumped from the roof toward the basement, yelling at people to get water to put out the fire," he said.At nearby Istiqlal Hospital, Mohammed Sabir Nasib said the emergency room was overwhelmed. Additional doctors and nurses were called in to help. At the height of the crisis, more than 50 medics were working to save the wounded.By late afternoon, said 41 people were dead and 84 others wounded.The cultural center was housed in a simple building surrounded by mud-brick homes in the Shiite-dominated neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, home to some of Kabul's poorest residents.A senior member of the local Shiite clerical council, Mohammad Asif Mesbah, said the center may have been targeted because it houses Voice. The agency's owner, Sayed Eissa Hussaini Mazari, is a strong proponent of Iran, and the agency's output is dominated by IranianToday, the center was marking the anniversary of the 1979 Soviet invasion with a seminar about the event's impact on the country.Mesbah said the invasion, which led to decades of war and unrest that continue to the present day, was the "beginning of all of Afghanistan's disasters."Iran, a Shiite-majority country bordering and Afghanistan, has provided heavy military and financial aid to the as well as regional Shiite militias battling IS in recent years.The extremist group is now largely confined to a few remote patches of territory in Syria, but it retains the ability to inspire and carry out attacks further afield.Powerful affiliates in and Egypt's Sinai Peninsula continue to launch regular assaults against security forces and civilians.The IS affiliate in Afghanistan, which emerged in 2014 at around the same time the group declared a caliphate in large parts of and Iraq, has vowed to target Shiites.

