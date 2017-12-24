Israel court releases Turks after Jerusalem 'incident'

An Israeli ordered the release from custody today of three Turkish tourists a day after they were arrested over a confrontation with police at a holy site.



Police said the three were detained on Friday for being "involved in an incident in Jerusalem's Old City after Friday prayers on the Temple Mount", the Jewish term for the mosque compound.



They were arrested for attacking a and resisting arrest.But magistrates' ordered their release in a hearing late today, denying a police request to extend their detention by four days, AFP reporters said."The rejected the police's argument which is basically that they were liable to interfere with the police investigation, and also that they pose a threat to the general community," their told AFP after the hearing."It was obvious that this case was a politically charged case, and the released them."A video circulating on shows a number of men wearing red shirts with the Turkish flag scuffling with police in the Old City.Turkey's state-run agency said two of the three hold dual Turkish and Belgian citizenship.US Donald Trump's December 6 announcement that recognised as Israel's capital and would move the there galvanised the Arab and Muslim world.Eleven Palestinians have since been killed in clashes between protesters and Israeli forces in east Jerusalem, the andAt the forefront of international condemnation of Trump's announcement, Turkish vowed on December 10: "We will not abandon to the mercy of a state that kills children.

