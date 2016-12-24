Israel rejects UN resolution; lashes out at Obama

Obama administration failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at UN, says Israel

Obama administration failed to protect Israel against this gang-up at UN, says Israel

lashed out at President over a Security Council resolution passed on Friday demanding it halts settlements in Palestinian territory, while vowing it would not abide by it.



" rejects this shameful anti- resolution at the and will not abide by its terms," a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.



"The Obama administration not only failed to protect against this gang-up at the UN, it colluded with it behind the scenes," it said.



" looks forward to working with President-elect (Donald) Trump and with all our friends in Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to negate the harmful effects of this absurd resolution."



In a rare and momentous step, the United States abstained from yesterday's vote, enabling the adoption of the first resolution since 1979 to condemn over its settlement policy.



The text was passed with support from all remaining members of the 15-member council.



The landmark move by the Security Council came despite intense lobbying efforts by and Trump to block the resolution.



But the Obama administration has grown increasingly frustrated with settlement building in the West Bank, which has occupied for nearly 50 years.



There have been growing warnings that settlement building is fast eroding the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



They are constructed on land the Palestinians view as part of their future state and have long been seen as illegal under international law.



The United States has traditionally served as Israel's diplomatic shield, protecting it from resolutions it opposes.



But there had been mounting speculation that Obama would allow such a resolution to pass before he leaves office on January 20.



Obama and Netanyahu have had testy relations, but Israel's statement after the vote was particularly harsh toward the administration, as were comments earlier in the day from an anonymous Israeli official.



The United States is Israel's most important ally and provides it with more than $3 billion per year in defence aid.

AFP | PTI