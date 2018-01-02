Israel targets Hamas sites after Gaza rocket attack

Israeli aircraft attacked bases in today in response to a rocket from the Palestinian enclave targeting southern hours before, concurring sources said.



The aircraft targeted a "military compound belonging to the terrorist organisation Hamas," a statement from the read.



Palestinian security sources said the strikes were in Khan Younes in the south and in central Gaza, causing damage but no casualties.On Monday night, a rocket hit a town in southern Israel, causing however no damage or casualties.Palestinian militants in have fired 18 rockets or mortar rounds at in violence that erupted after US Donald Trump's controversial December 6 recognition of as Israel's capital, six of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system.The projectiles are often fired by fringe Islamist groups, but holds Gaza's militant rulers responsible for any attacks from the territory and retaliates by targeting positions."The holds solely accountable for events in the Strip," the Tuesday statement read.

