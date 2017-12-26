JUST IN
Israeli court extends detention of Palestinian teen icon

AP  |  Jerusalem 

An Israeli military court has extended the detention of a Palestinian teen who has become a national hero after she was filmed kicking and slapping Israeli soldiers.

Ahed Tamimi, a blonde 17-year-old firebrand from the West Bank village of Nebi Saleh, was arrested last week by Israeli troops and faces charges of attacking soldiers. An Israeli military court on Monday extended Tamimi's detention, along with those of her mother and cousin, for four days for questioning.


Tamimi was filmed earlier this month outside her family home shouting, pushing, kicking and slapping Israeli soldiers, who fended off the blows without retaliating. Palestinians are celebrating her as an icon of a new generation of resistance to Israeli occupation, while the soldiers' restraint stirred uproar over what some perceive as the army's humiliation.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 14:45 IST

