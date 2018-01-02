Israeli lawmakers pass law to hamstring dividing Jerusalem

Israel's has passed a requiring a to relinquish control over any part of Jerusalem, a move that could hamstring the city's division as part of a peace plan.



The amendment passed on Tuesday bars the from ceding Israeli sovereignty over any part of without approval of at least 80 of the legislature's 120 members. The itself can be overturned with a simple majority, however, making it largely symbolic.



The passed the amendment amid heightened tensions following Donald Trump's recognition of as Israel's capital.Trump's statement last month enraged Palestinians, who seek east as capital of a future state. Most of the international community doesn't recognize Israeli sovereignty over east Jerusalem, which it captured in the 1967 Mideast war.

