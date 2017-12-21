See pics: It's all traditional for Anushka, Virat at Delhi reception

If they had a fairytale wedding, the reception ceremony of Indian cricket captain and actor at a hotel here today was more of a traditional affair with a select few including Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the invitees.



One of the most talked-about couples in both tinseltown and cricket pitches who tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11, appeared for a photo-op at Hotel Taj Palace's Raja Baugh area.



Indian cricket team captain, and his wife actress with PM Modi during their wedding reception, in New Delhi (Photo: ANI)

Indian cricket team captain, and his wife actress arrive during their wedding reception, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

The couple were expected to appear for the event at 8 pm but like all good things take time they turned up at a little late but were a sight to sore eyes.With a neatly-tied bun encircled in a mogra gajra, Anushka wore a traditional red and gold saree designed by Sabyasachi with a heavy palla and jadau jewellery; chuda and sindoor in place.Virat appeared dapper in a black achkan and white churidaar and heavily embroidered shawl with golden border in black mojris.Virat helped Anushka onto the stage as they posed for the shutterbugs as fans flanked the streets for the two.The stage glimmered with the decoration likened to a glass-studded palace in place and the burning white candles atop crystal fixtures added an old-wordly charm to the whole set-up in the fine crescent night.The reception ceremony was high on security and strictly for family and dignitaries in the city, with around a dozen of Delhi Police personnel in plain clothes guarding.The function in the capital will be followed by a Mumbai reception on December 26, likely to be attended by friends and colleagues of the newlyweds.The security detail at the Rani Baugh section of the hotel was heavier as Modi was expected to attend.Last evening, Anushka and Virat met Modi and invited him to the reception.Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal is also expected to attend.After the reception, the couple will fly to South Africa where Kohli will be prepping up for the upcoming series.The actor will spend the New Year's Eve with her husband before flying back to Mumbai to start the shooting of Aanand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan.