It's derogatory: EC bars Gujarat BJP from using 'Pappu' in electronic ads

A supporter wearing the mask of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi during his public meeting in Bharuch on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

The Commission has barred the ruling in from using the word "Pappu" in an electronic advertisement, which apparently targeted vice president Rahul Gandhi, calling it "derogatory".



"Pappu" is perceived as a slur coined to target Gandhi.



Confirming the development, sources in the said the script of the advertisement did not link the word to any individual.According to sources, the media committee under the (CEO) objected to the word mentioned in the script of the advertisement which was submitted by the party for approval last month."Before making any election-related advertisement, we have to submit a script to the committee to get a certificate. However, they raised objection to the word 'Pappu', saying it is derogatory. They asked us to remove or replace it," a senior leader said.He said the party will replace the word and submit a new script for the EC's approval."Since there was no direct mention or linkage with any person while mentioning 'Pappu' in the entire script, we had appealed to the committee to reconsider their decision, but they rejected it. Now, we will change that word and submit a new script for approval," he said.When contacted, CEO BB Swain said he was not aware of any such development and can comment only after getting the details.