TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Riots in Swedish capital just days after Trump comments
Business Standard

Italy rescues 630 migrants drifting off Libya

The number of attempted crossings has surged this year

AFP/PTI  |  Rome 

Migrants on a rubber dinghy are rescued by the vessel Responder in the Mediterranean sea
Migrants on a rubber dinghy are rescued by the vessel Responder in the Mediterranean sea (File Photo)

Italy's coast guard has rescued about 630 migrants off the coast of Libya who were trying to cross the Mediterranean.

The two rescue operations came as the bodies of 74 migrants who drowned trying to reach Europe washed up on a beach west of the Libyan capital, the Red Crescent said today.

The Italian coast guard said it mounted operations to rescue two drifting vessels, a large boat and a rubber raft.

In the absence of an army or a regular police force in Libya, several militias act as coast guards but are often accused themselves of complicity or even involvement in the people-smuggling business.

The number of attempted crossings has surged this year, with most departures taking place from the west of Libya, from where Italy is just 300 kilometres (190 miles) away.

Europeans are considering measures aimed at blocking the arrival of thousands of migrants, alarming NGOs which fear that those stranded in Libya may suffer mistreatment.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Italy rescues 630 migrants drifting off Libya

The number of attempted crossings has surged this year

The number of attempted crossings has surged this year
Italy's coast guard has rescued about 630 migrants off the coast of Libya who were trying to cross the Mediterranean.

The two rescue operations came as the bodies of 74 migrants who drowned trying to reach Europe washed up on a beach west of the Libyan capital, the Red Crescent said today.

The Italian coast guard said it mounted operations to rescue two drifting vessels, a large boat and a rubber raft.

In the absence of an army or a regular police force in Libya, several militias act as coast guards but are often accused themselves of complicity or even involvement in the people-smuggling business.

The number of attempted crossings has surged this year, with most departures taking place from the west of Libya, from where Italy is just 300 kilometres (190 miles) away.

Europeans are considering measures aimed at blocking the arrival of thousands of migrants, alarming NGOs which fear that those stranded in Libya may suffer mistreatment.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Italy rescues 630 migrants drifting off Libya

The number of attempted crossings has surged this year

Italy's coast guard has rescued about 630 migrants off the coast of Libya who were trying to cross the Mediterranean.

The two rescue operations came as the bodies of 74 migrants who drowned trying to reach Europe washed up on a beach west of the Libyan capital, the Red Crescent said today.

The Italian coast guard said it mounted operations to rescue two drifting vessels, a large boat and a rubber raft.

In the absence of an army or a regular police force in Libya, several militias act as coast guards but are often accused themselves of complicity or even involvement in the people-smuggling business.

The number of attempted crossings has surged this year, with most departures taking place from the west of Libya, from where Italy is just 300 kilometres (190 miles) away.

Europeans are considering measures aimed at blocking the arrival of thousands of migrants, alarming NGOs which fear that those stranded in Libya may suffer mistreatment.

image
Business Standard
177 22