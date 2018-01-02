ITBP, SSB, BSF to return to Republic Day parade after 2 years

Contingents of the three border guarding forces of the country--the ITBP, and BSF-- will march down on January 26, two years after they were taken out from the celebrations.



While the (ITBP) and Sashastra (SSB) contingents will be part of the parade after two years, the (BSF) squad will return to the event after one year's gap.



As part of a new rotation policy of paramilitary forces' squads at the parade, the contingents of two other forces--the (CRPF) and Central (CISF)-- have been taken out of the event this time, officials said."This is a new policy formulated by the Ministry of Defence for the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) contingents taking part in the parade. The defence ministry is the organiser of the annual event."The paramilitary forces' headquarters have asked the home ministry to get this arrangement reviewed, but nothing concrete has taken place till now," a privy to the development said.This was the reason the border guarding forces of ITBP, and BSF could not take part in the event in the recent past, he said.The BSF this time, amongst the CAPFs, will have the largest presence amongst the forces with its famed camel contingent, camel-mounted band team, marching squad of troops along with band and the bike-borne 'Janbaaz' (daredevils) team.The and the will have their foot and band contingents marching down the citadel of power at Raisina Hills to the 17th century-built monument 'Red Fort' on January 26 this year.These five CAPFs function under the command of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and are tasked with various duties in the internal security domain.While the is the lead anti-Naxal operation force of the country, the is tasked to guard civil airports and strategic installations in the nuclear and apart from others.

