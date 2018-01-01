JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Gal Gadot, Weinstein most mispronounced words of 2017

IMA protest against NMC bill may hit services in pvt hospitals
Business Standard

ITDA introduces zero-budget natural farming

Press Trust of India  |  Rajamahendravaram (AP) 

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) introduced zero-budget natural farming in Rampachodavaram agency area, an official said today.

ITDA Project Officer of Rampachodavaram A S Dineshwar Kumar said introduction of zero-budget natural farming was a new initiative undertaken by the agency in 14 clusters.


He also said community-micro irrigation, an innovative programme, was being taken up by ITDA in Rampachodavaram for benefit of farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements