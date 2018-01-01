ITDA introduces zero-budget natural farming

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) introduced zero-budget natural farming in Rampachodavaram agency area, an official said today.
ITDA Project Officer of Rampachodavaram A S Dineshwar Kumar said introduction of zero-budget natural farming was a new initiative undertaken by the agency in 14 clusters.
He also said community-micro irrigation, an innovative programme, was being taken up by ITDA in Rampachodavaram for benefit of farmers.
