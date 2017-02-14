IVRCL Q3 net loss shrinks to Rs 249 crore

The company had registered a net loss of Rs 345.47 crore in the same period a year ago

Infrastructure major on Tuesday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 249.27 crore for the third quarter ended December 2016.



The company had registered a net loss of Rs 345.47 crore in the same period a year ago.



Net from operations during the quarter also declined to Rs 397.88 crore as against Rs 501.46 crore in the year-ago period.



Total expenditure fell to Rs 479.88 crore during October-December 2016 as against Rs 700.49 crore in the previous financial year.



Press Trust of India