Company
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

20 aircraft by June 2018 before overseas flight: Vistara CEO
Business Standard

IVRCL Q3 net loss shrinks to Rs 249 crore

The company had registered a net loss of Rs 345.47 crore in the same period a year ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IVRCL allots 24.27 million shares to lenders

Infrastructure major IVRCL on Tuesday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 249.27 crore for the third quarter ended December 2016.

The company had registered a net loss of Rs 345.47 crore in the same period a year ago.



Net income from operations during the quarter also declined to Rs 397.88 crore as against Rs 501.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenditure fell to Rs 479.88 crore during October-December 2016 as against Rs 700.49 crore in the previous financial year.

The stock of IVRCL closed at Rs 5.50, down 1.96 per cent, on BSE.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

IVRCL Q3 net loss shrinks to Rs 249 crore

The company had registered a net loss of Rs 345.47 crore in the same period a year ago

The company had registered a net loss of Rs 345.47 crore in the same period a year ago Infrastructure major IVRCL on Tuesday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 249.27 crore for the third quarter ended December 2016.

The company had registered a net loss of Rs 345.47 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net income from operations during the quarter also declined to Rs 397.88 crore as against Rs 501.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenditure fell to Rs 479.88 crore during October-December 2016 as against Rs 700.49 crore in the previous financial year.

The stock of IVRCL closed at Rs 5.50, down 1.96 per cent, on BSE. image
Business Standard
177 22

IVRCL Q3 net loss shrinks to Rs 249 crore

The company had registered a net loss of Rs 345.47 crore in the same period a year ago

Infrastructure major IVRCL on Tuesday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 249.27 crore for the third quarter ended December 2016.

The company had registered a net loss of Rs 345.47 crore in the same period a year ago.

Net income from operations during the quarter also declined to Rs 397.88 crore as against Rs 501.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenditure fell to Rs 479.88 crore during October-December 2016 as against Rs 700.49 crore in the previous financial year.

The stock of IVRCL closed at Rs 5.50, down 1.96 per cent, on BSE.

image
Business Standard
177 22