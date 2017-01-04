IWT: US asks India, Pak to work together to resolve issue

John Kirby adds that the IWT has served, as a model for peaceful cooperation between both the countries

US Secretary of State spoke to Pakistani Finance Minister over the phone on (IWT) issue and encouraged both the South Asian neighbours to work together to resolve their differences.



"I can confirm that he (Kerry) did speak on the 29th of December with Finance Minister Dar. I am not going to read that out in any great detail," State Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at his daily news conference.



"The has served, as a model for peaceful cooperation between and for now 50 years. We encourage, as we have in the past, and to work together to resolve any differences," Kirby said.



However, he refused to entertain questions on if the US has offered help to and resolve the issue.



"As I said, we encourage and to work together bilaterally to resolve their differences," he said.



"We are in regular communication with the Indian and Pakistani governments on a wide range of issues," Kirby said.



Earlier, had sought the support of the US on the implementation of the with even as Secretary of State had called for an amicable settlement of the issue between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Press Trust of India