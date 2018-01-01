J&K budget session likely to begin on stormy note

The budget session of the and is likely to begin on a stormy note tomorrow with opposition parties planning to protest the recent order barring its employees from airing political views on and take up other issues.



The rival parties are also expected to oppose forcefully the government's move to allow indirect of sarpanches by panches instead of a direct



The session would begin with NN Vohras address to a joint sitting of the legislature and end on February 10.The Budget for the financial year 2018-19 would be presented by Minister on January 11.This will be his fourth budget on the trot.The Congress, and CPI(M) have termed "eye-wash" the government's decision to regularize 60,000 casual and daily wagers in various departments. The issue is likely to be raised in the House.The opposition may also denounce the over the ongoing strike by contractual employees, including of the National Health Mission, who are demanding regularization of their services.and Kashmir Pradesh Committee G A Mir had earlier said the order to its employees not to use for airing political views would be the biggest issue during the session."The order shows how scared the is. It is a totally undemocratic decision and if not withdrawn, it will be the biggest issue during the budget session," Mir had said.In December last year, the barred its employees from using for any political activity by amending the conduct rules governing them.The state added a sub-rule to the and Kashmir Employees Conduct rules which states that no employee shall engage in any criminal, dishonest, immoral or notoriously disgraceful conduct on which may be prejudicial to theThe state Congresschief said the party legislators would question the on its failure to implement its Agenda of Alliance, development inertia, tussle over political issues between the coalition partners and back door appointments.BJP state Sat Sharma, however, said the opposition parties were bereft of issues as the state had done well to mitigate the problems of the people and had taken the state to new heights of development."The way development is going on in the state over the past three years, the opposition is left with no issues. It is merely a statement that we will corner the ruling party to raise public issues. They have no issues to rake up," he said.Meanwhile, Commissioner, Jammu, M K Bhandari said: "Security and all other arrangements are in place to ensure a smooth budget session."He said there would be no problem as extensive drills and discussions have taken place over the past weeks especially related to security, traffic arrangements and othermeasures in connection with the session.

