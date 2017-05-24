J&K: PDP worker critical after militant attack

Abdul Qayoom was shot at by militants at least three times from close range outside his home

shot and critically injured a worker of the ruling in area of the city on Wednesday evening, the police said.



was shot at by at least three times from close range outside his home at around 8.10 pm, a police official said.



He said the injured person was rushed to a hospital where is condition is stated to be critical.

Press Trust of India