J&K: PDP worker critical after militant attack

Abdul Qayoom was shot at by militants at least three times from close range outside his home

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Militants shot and critically injured a worker of the ruling PDP in Barzullah area of the city on Wednesday evening, the police said.

Abdul Qayoom was shot at by militants at least three times from close range outside his home at around 8.10 pm, a police official said.



He said the injured person was rushed to a hospital where is condition is stated to be critical.

