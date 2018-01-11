J&K's accession to India was people's will: Mahesh Sharma

and Kashmir's accession to was the will of the people of the state, Culture Minister today said. was inaugurating an exhibition at the National Archive Museum here commemorating 70 years of the state's accession to The exhibition has on display war diaries with operational details of the Indo-Pak war of 1947-48, original letters, telegrams, documents, and citations. All these have been publicly shared by the Ministry of Defence for the first time. "The purpose of curating this (exhibition) is to show the young generation how became a part of It (The accession) was the will of the people of Kashmir," said. "Maharaja Hari Singh, when he signed this instrument (of accession), only after that, I repeat, only after that, the Indian forces went to that area.

This needs to be showcased," he said. said the people of have been "sometimes questioned" but they have accepted the Gandhian thought and philosophy and want to be in "..and that has been rightly showcased by this exhibition through the pictures," said He urged the youth to visit the exhibition to know more about the accession of then 'riyasats' (princely states) to the "This is what our Narendra Modi's vision is of 'ek bharat, shreshta bharat' (United India, superior India)," he said. Asked about the presence of divisive elements in the state, said the and the people of had been giving them befitting replies over the years. "And more such replies will follow," said

