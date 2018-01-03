Jaganmohan Reddy PMLA case: ED attaches Rs 117.74 cr assets

The today said it has attached assets worth Rs 117.74 crore in connection with its probe in a case against Jaganmohan and others.



Official sources said the central probe agency's zonal office in issued a provisional order for attachment of these properties under the Prevention of Act (PMLA).



The ED said it has attached "movable and immovable assets worth Rs 117.74 crore under the Prevention of the of companies of I Syam Prasad Reddy, Indu Projects, Embassy Property Developments and Vasantha Projects in the the Indu- APHB case related to Y S Jaganmohan "The agency began its probe against the and his associates on the basis of a FIR.The FIR has stated that since "May 2004, Jagan floated number of companies wherein quid pro quo have been made by beneficiaries from decisions of the state in various forms like SEZs (special economic zones), irrigation contracts, relaxation/permission for real estate ventures, mines among others.

