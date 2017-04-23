Jaguar Land Rover cuts prices of two models by up to Rs 4.08 lakh in India

-
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has slashed prices of its two models in India by up to Rs 4.08 lakh to take on German rivals.
The company has cut the price of diesel-powered Land Rover Discovery Sport by Rs 4.08 lakh to Rs 43.8 lakh from the earlier price of Rs 47.88 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Besides, it has also reduced price of Range Rover Evoque diesel by Rs 3.25 lakh to Rs 45.85 lakh from Rs 49.10 lakh earlier.
"Land Rover cars are increasing in popularity and in order to expand the reach of this iconic brand, we have revised and re-positioned the prices of some of our products," JLR India Managing Director Rohit Suri told PTI.
The move would help the company make its products competitive and thus enabling more customers to join the Land Rover family in India, he added.
The two vehicles compete with the likes of Audi Q3, Q5, Mercedes GLC, GLE and BMW's X3.
JLR sells a range of models through 24 authorised outlets in the country.
