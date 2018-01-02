Jailed 'godman' Rampal's followers booked

The Police has booked 27 followers of controversial self-styled godman on charges of spreading ill will and hurting religious sentiments after they were allegedly found distributing objectionable printed material.



today said some local leaders and members came across followers of cult distributing literature denigrating Hindu deities at Khair road here on Sunday.



Enraged over this, members of Hindu Jagran Manch, a Hindu group affiliated to the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), went on a rampage and set fire to the literature stocked in the office of situated at Jalapur.A complaint was filed at the Gate police station here by senior Manch leader Brijesh Kantak, Kumar said.The said some members of the came to the premises yesterday to apply for bail for release of the arrested persons, but were allegedly roughed up by Manch supporters.They were sent to jail yesterday after their bail plea was rejected by theThey have been booked under IPC sections 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).Rampal, who is now in jail, used to run the Satlok Ashram in Barwala inHe is facing charges in cases relating to arson, rioting, attempt to murder, wrongful confinement and preventing government servants from performing their duty.The godman was acquitted by a Hisar in August, 2017, in two cases related to rioting, unlawful assembly and use of force. However, he is still in jail as he is facing several other charges, including murder.Rampal's name also figured in a list of "fake babas" released recently by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, top body of Hindu seers.The parishad has earlier declared self-styled godmen including Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Radhey Maa, Nirmal Baba, Rampal, and his son as "fake babas" in the wake of controversies surrounding them.

