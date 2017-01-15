Jain Irrigation to issue unsecured senior notes worth $200 mn

An unsecured note is a loan that is not secured by the issuer's assets

An unsecured note is a loan that is not secured by the issuer's assets

Systems Ltd on Sunday said that its wholly owned direct subsidiary Jain International Trading B V (JITBV) has proposed to issue up to $200 mn of unsecured senior notes with a $50 mn over-allotment option.



" Systems Ltd DVR has informed BSE that Jain International Trading B.V (JITBV), the company's wholly owned direct subsidiary, proposes to issue up to $200 mn of unsecured senior notes (which will also be certified Green bonds) with a $50 mn over-allotment option, in relation to which the company propose to provide a guarantee (guarantee)," the company said in a BSE filing.



"However, issuance of guarantee is subject to successful issuance of the notes/bonds by JITBV, which will depend on the market conditions prevailing during the launch and agreement on terms between investors, the company and JITBV," it added.



The issuance of the guarantee has been principally approved by the board of directors at their meeting on January 14, 2017.



An unsecured note is a loan that is not secured by the issuer's assets. Unsecured notes are similar to debentures but offer a higher rate of return with less security than a debenture.



Senior notes are debt securities, or bonds, that take precedence over other unsecured notes in the event of bankruptcy.

Press Trust of India