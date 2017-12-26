JUST IN
James Norton wants Daniel Craig to play Bond in more films

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Actor James Norton, who was one of the main contenders to take over the eponymous role of James Bond from Daniel Craig, has said it was "wonderful" for him to be a part of that discussion.

The 31-year-old actor completely, however, has not dismissed the idea of playing the suave secret agent.


"It's lovely, wonderful and complimentary to be involved in that conversation but it's just a rumour mill and that's as far as it goes," Norton told BBC.

The actor will next be seen in BBC's "McMafia" and Norton maintains that the series is not an audition for Bond.

"I did mention at the time that those scenes would possibly contribute to the (Bond) rumours but 'McMafia' is its own beast.

"I hope Daniel Craig does five more movies and can keep the rumours on himself. I'm a big fan of his and selfishly

I'd like him to carry on," said Norton.

Craig had recently confirmed that he will return as James Bond in the 25th Bond movie.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 10:00 IST

