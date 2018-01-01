Jammu frontier BSF celebrates 38th raising day

frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) today celebrated its 38th raising day, reaffirming its commitment to uphold peace and tranquillity along the border besides extending all help and cooperation to the local people for their well being.



BSF Inspector General, Frontier, conveyed his best wishes to all the "Seema Prahari" serving along the frontier.



"Inspite of heavy operational commitment throughout the year on International Borders with Pakistan, Frontier BSF has achieved highest standard in various fields in the force in the pursuance of excellence," Awtar said addressing the officers, subordinate officers and jawans at Paloura headquarters here.The frontier was raised on January 1, 1981 after bi- bifurcating the erstwhile North Western frontier under the command of the then Inspector General, Jammu, W G J Mudaliar.Awtar remembered all the "Praharis" who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives while defending the borders along the Frontier.He also congratulated all the personnel of the frontier who have brought laurels to the force.

