A BSF jawan deployed along the International Border (IB) in was killed today after launched unprovoked firing on an Indian post in the first such incident this year, officials said.



Fifty-year-old R P Hazra was severely wounded after Pakistani forces "sniped" from across the border in the Samba sector of and at about 4 pm.



The jawan, who was rushed to a nearby medical centre, succumbed to hisHe was born on this day in 1967.Retaliatory fire has been initiated, a said.Hazra, who hails from Murshidabad in West Bengal, has served for about 27 years in the border guarding force. He is survived by a daughter (21) and son (18).The incident came just days after an army personnel was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in district on December 31 last year.Sepoy Jagsir Singh (32) was killed when he was shot by Paksitani troops from across the border along the in district on the last day of 2017, the year which recorded the highest number of ceasefire violations in the past decade resulting in the death of 35 people including 19 army personnel and four BSF men.shares a 3,323-km border with Pakistan, of which 221 km of the IB and 740 km of the fall in andOn December 23, an and three soldiers were killed along the in and in retaliatory action, Indian troops killed three Pakistani soldiers in Pakistan- occupied two days later.The BSF guards the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in the region.

