Japan's today delivered his traditional New Year address with tens of thousands of well-wishers flocking to the for one of the last such occasions before he abdicates next year.



It was the final New Year appearance alongside for Mako, his eldest granddaughter, who is scheduled to wed her college sweetheart in November and leave the royal family.



The said more than 73,000 people attended his address, many waving small Japanese flags and shouting "Banzai" or "Long live"."Happy New Year. I'm sincerely glad to celebrate the new year together with you," the said in a televised address from a glass-covered balcony at the palace, where he was flanked by and other family members.They will make two further appearances before the crowd in the afternoon.The shocked the country in 2016 when he signalled his desire to take a back seat after nearly three decades in the job, citing his age and health problems.He will be the first to retire -- on April 30, 2019 -- in more than two centuries in the world's oldest imperial family.Akihito's eldest son, 57-year-old Crown Naruhito, is set to ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne a day later.The status of the is sensitive in given its 20th century history of war waged in the name of Akihito's father Hirohito, who died in 1989.has keenly embraced the more modern role as a symbol of the state -- imposed after World War II ended. Previous emperors including his father, Hirohito, had been treated as semi-divine.The palace, surrounded by stone walls and mossy moats -- is opened to the general public twice a year -- on the emperor's birthday and the second day of New Year -- for the royal family to greet well-wishers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)