Jat stir in Rajasthan over OBC quota: Trains cancelled, road services hit

Modi-Trump meet in US: Drones, F16 jets, H-1B, Pakistan to dominate talks
Northern Western Railway had to cancel two trains, divert two others on Mathura-Alwar rail track

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Jat agitation
Northern Western Railway (NWR) on Friday, cancelled two trains and diverted two others due to blockade on Mathura-Alwar rail track by Jat community seeking OBC reservation benefits.

Train-51973 Mathura-Jaipur departing from Mathura and train-51974 Jaipur to Mathura were cancelled, an NWR spokesperson said.

While train-12035 Jaipur to Agra fort will terminate at Bandikui whereas train-51792 Bhiwani-Mathura will terminate at Alwar, he said.

Meanwhile, routes of train-19666 Udaipur-Khajurau and 12403 Allahabad-Jaipur were diverted, the spokesperson said.

Yesterday, a goods train was stopped by the agitators near Deeg in Bharatpur.

Rail and road network remained affected in Bharatpur and neighbouring areas in Rajasthan due to stir by Jat community members demanding grant of OBC reservation benefits to the community in Dholpur and Bharatpur.

