Jat stir in Rajasthan over OBC quota: Trains cancelled, road services hit

Northern Western Railway
(NWR) on Friday, cancelled two trains and diverted two others due to blockade on Mathura-Alwar
rail track by Jat community seeking OBC reservation
benefits.
While train-12035 Jaipur
to Agra
fort will terminate at Bandikui whereas train-51792 Bhiwani-Mathura
will terminate at Alwar, he said.
Meanwhile, routes of train-19666 Udaipur-Khajurau and 12403 Allahabad-Jaipur
were diverted, the spokesperson said.
Yesterday, a goods train was stopped by the agitators near Deeg in Bharatpur.
Rail and road network remained affected in Bharatpur
and neighbouring areas in Rajasthan
due to stir by Jat community members demanding grant of OBC reservation
benefits to the community in Dholpur and Bharatpur.
