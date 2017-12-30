Jax Taylor's dad Ronald Cauchi dies after cancer battle

Taylor's father has passed away after a battle with



The "Vanderpump Rules" star shared the of the demise his father, Ronald Cauchi's on



"My heart is broken, I lost my best friend and the best man I have ever last night," Taylor tweeted."I love you so much dad I can't even breathe anymore, only person not letting me fall right now is my amazing girlfriend (Brittany Cartwright). I love you dad," he added.Taylor's "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars also took to to condole the death of his father." and his family are going through a really really hard time right now. Please keep them all in your prayers and respect their privacy," wrote Cartwright.wrote, "Let's flood Taylor with love and compassion. So sorry for your loss my friend.

