Jeera futures down Rs 125 on profit-booking

Jeera prices fell by Rs 125 to close at Rs 21,525 per in futures trade today as speculators booked profits at prevailing levels amid muted domestic and export demand.



In futures trading, at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for this month fell Rs 125, or 0.58 per cent, to close at Rs 21,525 per with an open interest of 12,624 lots.



Similarly, the spice for delivery in March moved down by Rs 25, or 0.14 per cent, to end at Rs 17,705 per in 5,907 lots.Analysts said besides profit-booking by speculators at existing levels, fall in demand at the spot market against adequate stocks position, kept pressure on jeera prices at futures trade.

