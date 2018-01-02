Jessica Alba gives birth to baby boy

has welcomed her third child with husband Warren.



The "Sin City: A Dame To Kill For" star shared the on Instagram, posting the first photo of her baby boy, Hayes.



"Hayes Warren. Best gift to ring in the New Year!!" wrote the" and I feel so blessed. and are already obsessed with their new baby bro," she added.also has two daughters, nine-year-old and six-year-old Haven, with her husband.Warren also posted a photo with his newborn son on and wrote, "Hayes Warren: You sure know how to ring in the new year! You showed up a few days early but we couldn't be any happier. Your Mamma is the strongest woman I know... you're so lucky to have her by your side.""You have two amazing sisters who already adore you and I know you'll be thankful to have them guide the way. On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)