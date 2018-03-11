Jesy Nelson wants to relaunch acting career

Jesy is planning to relaunch her acting career this year. played a supporting roles in a series of movies as a child, reported Contactmusic. "Jesy was in a few movies when she was little, and acting is something that she has always dreamed of pursuing. "She was impressed with the way Harry managed to make his mark on the film world, and would love to be cast in a blockbuster of her own. So recently she has been looking for an acting agent to help her get a foot in the door," a source told The Sun online. The 26-year-old has also assured her band, which also comprises of Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall, that her acting dreams will not hamper her singing career as will always be her priority. "The girls have an agreement in place that anything to do with will always come first for them.

The band is 100 per cent their priority. "So any possible acting jobs for Jesy in future would have to fit around their plans. It is very much a side project for her, but one that she would love to look into further as long as there are no clashes with band commitments," the source added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)