JetBlue plane slides off taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport

Airline officials say a Airways plane slid off of the taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport.



Officials say Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, briefly skidded when it landed around 7:15 PM yesterday.



Firefighters helped passengers off of the plane and they were bused to the terminal.Authorities say no one was injured.The tells that snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period yesterday.officials say runways were cleared by 11:30 AM.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)