JetBlue plane slides off taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport

Airline officials say a JetBlue Airways plane slid off of the taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport.
Officials say JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, briefly skidded when it landed around 7:15 PM yesterday.
Firefighters helped passengers off of the plane and they were bused to the terminal.
Authorities say no one was injured.
The Massachusetts Port Authority tells WHDH-TV that snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period yesterday.
Massport officials say runways were cleared by 11:30 AM.
