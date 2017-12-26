JUST IN
JetBlue plane slides off taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport

AP  |  Boston 

Airline officials say a JetBlue Airways plane slid off of the taxiway at Boston's Logan Airport.

Officials say JetBlue Flight 50 from Savannah, Georgia, briefly skidded when it landed around 7:15 PM yesterday.


Firefighters helped passengers off of the plane and they were bused to the terminal.

Authorities say no one was injured.

The Massachusetts Port Authority tells WHDH-TV that snow forced the airport to close its runways for a short period yesterday.

Massport officials say runways were cleared by 11:30 AM.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 12:05 IST

