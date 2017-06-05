Jharkhand has attracted an investment of Rs 700 crore: Raghubar Das

Investment will create employment opportunities in the state

Chief Minister on Sunday said that has attracted an of Rs 700 crore, which will create opportunities in the



"The objective of the is to ensure that the benefit of reaches each and every household. We are chalking out strategies for the of so as to improve the lives of people," said at the inauguration of Devnad Damodar Mahotsav in Sangi village.



"An of Rs 700 crore is being made in the which would create opportunities," the chief minister said.



said, "Mineral rich is a rich but its people have remained poor due to in the "



"The government's intention is to put the back on track of by utilising its natural resources," he said.



Emphasising the need to preserve environment, said, "Rivers are our lifeline and it is our responsibility to preserve it. People are polluting rivers and uprooting trees for personal interest which is affecting the "



Referring to the naxal issue, the chief minister said that they are the biggest hindrance in the path to



appreciated efforts taken by minister Saryu Roy in making Damodar river pollution free.



"90 per cent of the Devnad Damodar river has become pollution free," he said.

Press Trust of India