Jharkhand has attracted an investment of Rs 700 crore: Raghubar Das

Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Sunday said that Jharkhand has attracted an investment of Rs 700 crore, which will create employment opportunities in the state.
"The objective of the government is to ensure that the benefit of development reaches each and every household. We are chalking out strategies for the development of villages so as to improve the lives of people," Das said at the inauguration of Devnad Damodar Mahotsav in Sangi village.
"An investment of Rs 700 crore is being made in the state which would create employment opportunities," the chief minister said.
Das said, "Mineral rich Jharkhand is a rich state but its people have remained poor due to political instability in the state."
"The government's intention is to put the state back on track of development by utilising its natural resources," he said.
Emphasising the need to preserve environment, Das said, "Rivers are our lifeline and it is our responsibility to preserve it. People are polluting rivers and uprooting trees for personal interest which is affecting the environment."
Referring to the naxal issue, the chief minister said that they are the biggest hindrance in the path to development.
Das appreciated efforts taken by state minister Saryu Roy in making Damodar river pollution free.
"90 per cent of the Devnad Damodar river has become pollution free," he said.
