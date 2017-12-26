JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UP: Man lynched by villagers

Warner century after no-ball reprieve hands Aust solid start
Business Standard

JK CM hopeful of people's participation in panchayat polls

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today expressed hope that the people of the state would choose ballots over bullets during the panchayat elections scheduled to start in February next year.

During a meeting with Governor N N Vohra yesterday, she had informed him about the government's decision to hold the elections from February 15.


"I'm very pleased to announce that the long overdue panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held from February 15, 2018. People in the state have always chosen ballots over bullets and will continue to do so," Mufti tweeted today.

The panchayat elections were scheduled for last year but could not be held due to the unrest that followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8. Eighty- six people were killed in the violence.

The elections could not be held this year again after violence during a bypoll to Srinagar Parliamentary constituency on April 8 left eight persons dead besides forcing cancellation of the bypoll to Anantnag parliamentary.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 13:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements