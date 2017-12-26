JK CM hopeful of people's participation in panchayat polls

Chief Minister today expressed hope that the people of the state would choose ballots over bullets during the elections scheduled to start in February next year.



During a meeting with N N Vohra yesterday, she had informed him about the government's decision to hold the elections from February 15.



"I'm very pleased to announce that the long overdue elections in will be held from February 15, 2018. People in the state have always chosen ballots over bullets and will continue to do so," Mufti tweeted today.The elections were scheduled for last year but could not be held due to the unrest that followed the killing of on July 8. Eighty- six people were killed in the violence.The elections could not be held this year again after violence during a bypoll to Parliamentary constituency on April 8 left eight persons dead besides forcing cancellation of the bypoll to Anantnag parliamentary.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)