JK Cong chief taunts BJP over induction of Mehbooba's brother

JKPCC G A today questioned BJP's silence over the induction of Tassaduq Mufti, younger brother of Mehbooba Mufti, in the state cabinet, saying the party which had made dynasty rule an issue in poll campaigns is "keeping its eyes closed."



"It is easy to deliver sermons but when it comes to one's own house, the is silent today," said Mir, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Committee (JKPCC)



"If you look at this government, over two dozen relatives of Mehbooba are directly and indirectly running the affairs," told reporters at a function here.When asked about the induction of Tassaduq into the state cabinet, said he had nothing personal against him but "those who spoke against dynasty rule, why are they silent today.""Tasaduq's oath taking is the biggest backdoor entry. When they felt that they will be defeated in the bypolls (to Anantnag parliamentary seat), they ran away and now through backdoor entry he was inducted in the cabinet," the said.Bypolls to the Anantnag parliamentary seat, where Tassaduq was the PDP's candidate, was cancelled after large scale violence in in April in which eight people died.said it would have been a courageous step had the PDP vacated a seat and sought people's mandate in his favour for his induction in the"The people of are politically mature and fully understand every move of the Sometimes the people do not talk, but when the real time will come (elections), their fingers will talk," he said.Talking bout the government's decision to hold Panchayat elections in mid February next year, the JKPCC said the decision could be a "political stunt" to convey a message to the people that "we are ready for elections and the situation has returned to normal.""The has welcomed the decision as we believe that it strengthens democracy. never runs away from such an exercise," he said.

