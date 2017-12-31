JK Governor, CM extend new year greetings

N N and today greeted the people on the eve of New Year and prayed that 2018 would usher peace and normalcy in the state.



In his message, the wished the people of the state a bright and happy New Year and prayed that 2018 would usher peace and normalcy which would promote progress, prosperity and well being of all sections of the society.



In her message, Mufti hoped 2018 would be a year of development, peace, harmony, progress and social integration in the state."I earnestly pray that the New Year brings along joy, happiness, peace and prosperity for our people who have suffered immensely," she said.Deputy Nirmal Singh, Chairman, Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali, Assembly Kavinder Gupta and also greeted the people on the New Year eve.

