Jobs outlook cautiously optimistic for next 6 months, says survey

Employers are cautiously optimistic about hiring outlook over the next six months, with 67 per cent of the recruiters expecting new to be created, and maximum opportunities will be in 1-8 years experience range, says a survey.

While there was optimism in terms of job creation and growth, there was also concern about the availability of talented jobseekers to fill the new job openings.

According to Naukri.Com's Hiring Outlook survey 2017, a half-yearly survey conducted to gauge the hiring sentiment across companies and industries, 67 per cent recruiters expect new to be created in the coming 6-months amid a rising talent crunch.

"As per the Hiring Outlook Survey, recruiters are cautiously optimistic about the hiring outlook over the next six months," V Suresh Chief Sales Officer Naukri.Com said, adding, around 67 per cent of the recruiters are expecting new to be created and 78 per cent of the respondents project maximum job creation in the 1-8 years' experience range.

Recruiters from industries like IT, ITES, BFSI, pharma, automobile and manufacturing are expecting the job market to move towards north.

According to the survey, 25 per cent of respondents expect maximum would be created in IT-Software sector, followed by BFSI and auto/auto ancillary (8 per cent each).

A majority of the polled recruiters - 42 per cent - said that maximum new would be created at the entry level.

"As far as increments are concerned, 30 per cent recruiters surveyed feel the average increments could be around 15 per cent in the current appraisal cycle. Looks like good times ahead for the job seekers," Suresh added.

Despite an increase in the hiring activity in the first half of 2017, finding the right talent proved to be difficult for recruiters due to an on-going talent crunch and recruiters are not very optimistic about the talent crunch situation to be improving.

Responding to the experience level at which the talent crunch is maximum high, 71 per cent recruiters agree that the 1-8 years' experience or the middle band is worst hit.

The report further noted that around 48 per cent of the consultants reported salary to be a primary driver of job change among jobseekers. About 31 per cent of the consultants reported growth prospects as a primary reason driving the need for a change in job.

Among other factors, connection with the boss, work life balance, designation and location of work were other reasons that were reported as important when considering a job change, it added.