John Krasinski is a fan of wife Emily Blunt's acting

John Krasinski, who is directing and acting alongside wife in "A Quiet Place", says it is a treat to see her perform in front of the camera.



Krasinski said he felt lucky to direct the in the thriller about a family, who hides from a supernatural evil attracted to sound by avoiding making sound and communicating in sign language.



"The air changes in the room when she starts doing what she does. It's so and so pure and so powerful. It's like a superpower that she can just unlock and do so specifically with not many attempts."For me, I love acting, and I'm so lucky to be doing it. But she's on another plane. This weird intersection happened while filming where I totally forgot I was her husband. I was just watching her performance and was lucky enough to be in the front row," he told magazine.The movie is set for release later this year.

