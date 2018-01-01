John Williams to compose main theme for Hans Solo film

Veteran composer John Williams has been roped in to score the main theme for the forthcoming



The 85-year-old maestro of the franchise will return to compose the theme for the latest standalone film, the original score of which will be given by John Powell, Variety reported.



Talking about what would be his ninth assignment in the popular sci-fi series, Williams said, "The present plan is that I'm writing a theme for Han Solo, and is going to write the score, which he'll do brilliantly."The multiple winner has written the complete scores for all eight of the main "Star Wars" movies. He won an for the 1977 original and was nominated for three of the other seven.Williams is also happy to have Powell on board the project."His assignment is something I'm very happy about. What I will do is offer this to John, and to ( Ron Howard, and if all parties are happy with it, then I will be happy..."John (Powell) will complete the score. He will write all the rest of the themes and all of the other material, which I'm going to be very anxious to hear," he said.is all set to play a young Han Solo, the beloved character immortalised by veteran

