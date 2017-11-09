Jindal Steel and Power Q2 loss narrows to Rs 499 cr

(JSPL) today said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 499 crore during the quarter ended September 2017.



The Naveen Jindal-led firm had posted a net loss of Rs 747.27 crore in the same quarter a year-ago.



However, the company's total consolidated income was higher at Rs 6,124.78 crore in July-September quarter this fiscal from Rs 5,028.67 crore during the corresponding period of 2016-17, it said in a BSE filing.Total expenses rose to Rs 6,674.43 crore from Rs 6,049.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.Shares of the company today ended 4.02 per cent up at Rs 164.30 apiece on BSE.