Jindal Steel and Power Q2 loss narrows to Rs 499 cr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) today said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 499 crore during the quarter ended September 2017.

The Naveen Jindal-led firm had posted a net loss of Rs 747.27 crore in the same quarter a year-ago.


However, the company's total consolidated income was higher at Rs 6,124.78 crore in July-September quarter this fiscal from Rs 5,028.67 crore during the corresponding period of 2016-17, it said in a BSE filing.

Total expenses rose to Rs 6,674.43 crore from Rs 6,049.81 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company today ended 4.02 per cent up at Rs 164.30 apiece on BSE.

