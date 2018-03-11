Jt Indo-Bangla Armies cycling expedition to be flagged off

A joint Indo- Armies cycling expedition will be flagged off from Jessore, tomorrow to promote closer ties between the forces of the two neighbours, a said here today. The expedition, with the theme 'Glorious War of Liberation - 1971', will traverse a distance of over 1,200 kilometre across and over the next 15 days. "The 47-member expedition team will comprise of 20 officers, four junior commissioned officers/warrant officers and 23 soldiers from both the armies," the said. The second edition of the annual event is aimed at promoting bilateral friendship through joint adventure activities and to foster closer cooperation and brotherhood between the two armies. The cycling team will pass through Kolkata, Burdwan, Berhampore, Malda, Raiganj, Siliguri, Jalpaiguri, Binnaguri, Cooch Behar, Burimari and Lalmonirhat before being flagged-in at Rangpur in on March 26. The team members will interact with war veterans and members enroute, the said.

