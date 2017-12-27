JU undertakes research in nano science, innovative computing

University is implementing its scientific excellence scheme for research in science and



Prof said the university is currently implementing the second phase of the Promotion of and Scientific Excellence scheme with an allocation of Rs 50 crore from the Centre.



With the grant the university is undertaking research in frontier areas like science, cognitive science, advanced materials and devices, mobile and innovative computing, Das said."After the successful completion of the research projects under DST-PURSE (Department of Science and Technology-Promotion of and Scientific Excellence) scheme, JU has been selected for the second phase of the project for more research into science and engineering," he said here.The VC said the university has also successfully completed phase-II of the World Bank-funded Technical Quality Improvement Programme (TEQIP) for procuring equipment and learning resources, faculty development and industry-institute interactions and was evaluated as one of the best performing institutes under this programme.As part of the 'University with Potential for Excellence scheme', JU has introduced an in-house system - University Management System, he said.

